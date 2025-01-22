Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 22nd Jan, 2025

Multi-agency exercise tests response to terror attack

Photos by Johnny Bugeja

By Nathan Barcio
21st January 2025

A live multi-agency exercise testing Gibraltar’s readiness to respond to a marauding terrorist attack took place on Tuesday, simulating two terrorists using a vehicle and knives as weapons to target civilians. Role players and civil contingency personnel took to Europa Point on Tuesday morning, mimicking a scenario where a line of people waiting to buy...

