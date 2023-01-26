Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Multi-agency fireworks meeting held

By Chronicle Staff
26th January 2023

Minister for the Environment Dr John Cortes chaired a multi-agency meeting last week to discuss the issue of the use of fireworks on the Rock.

The concerns of those present and of the community as a whole regarding the dangers of uncontrolled use of fireworks was discussed. From potential direct physical trauma to impacts on vulnerable citizens; young and old and on animals were discussed as were possible measures including new legislation with high level fines.

Present were representatives of the Environmental Agency, Ministry of Culture and Gibraltar Cultural Services, Royal Gibraltar Police, Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service, HM Customs, Public Health Gibraltar and the Gibraltar Law Offices.

“Further meetings will be held with a view to producing a framework that will significantly reduce the negative impact of the uncontrolled use of fireworks in particular on the welcoming of the New Year, so that the community can enjoy the occasion without danger or inconvenience,” said a statement from the Government.

