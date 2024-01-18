Mum of missing sailor Simon Parkes 'hopeful' over latest police search

The mother of a Royal Navy sailor who disappeared in Gibraltar 36 years ago told the BBC today that she was "hopeful" as police follow up a new line of inquiry this week, adding it was “wonderful” that so many people were still searching for answers.

Simon Parkes was 18 when he was last seen in 1986 when he left the Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Illustrious in Gibraltar and never came back.

Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary, working in collaboration with the Royal Gibraltar Police and the Royal Navy, is carrying out a further search in the area of the Town Range car park.

Margaret Parkes, from Bristol, said she hoped to "find his remains and be able to bring him home".

Mrs Parkes, who lives in Kingswood on the outskirts of Bristol, told the BBC: "It's not new to us. There was a search in August [last year] as well so it's ongoing.”

"Every time there is a search it's hopeful but we just have to keep our feet on the floor and you can't put too much into it."

She added: "We're getting older and the years are going on and we just have to accept it is what it is."

"But people have come forward and it's wonderful really, so many people are still thinking of him and showing their support.”

"And everyone's still looking and searching for answers.”

Earlier this week, Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary confirmed the latest search and said a group of detectives and specially trained search officers both from the police and military were involved.

The latest activity follows work carried out in August 2023 in the same area.

“Whilst nothing was found to progress the investigation a further potential area of interest within the car park was identified to us,” a spokesman for Hampshire constabulary said on Monday.

There has been no further update from Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary as yet on the progress of this week’s search.