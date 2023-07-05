Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 5th Jul, 2023

Mural tribute for Melon Diesel

By Eyleen Gomez
5th July 2023

Gibraltar Cultural Services has filed an application that will celebrate the local band Melon Diesel with a street art mural on the façade of their old rehearsal room near Landport Tunnel.

The submitted images, which are yet to be refined, are based on the music video for their single ‘Grita’.

The band members would be painted with multi layered stencils, much like the murals in Benzimra’s Alley.

The other wall will depict numerous band posters – created for the occasion - depicting key moments and songs from the band’s history.

Located near Landport Tunnel by the entrance to the car park, the works has been estimated to cost £3,250 and will take 10 working days.

In addition, further works are set to be carried out on the building and its surrounding areas, such as the removal of weeds, trimming of trees, rendering of a brick wall, repair window covers, repair a door, remove sign, repair or remove a bollard and a base coat of paint for all the walls.

