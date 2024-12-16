Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Museum Christmas Lecture on the Castle of Gibraltar

By Eyleen Gomez

By Chronicle Staff
16th December 2024

Professor Clive Finlayson will deliver the Gibraltar National Museum Christmas Lecture, titled "The Castle of Gibraltar," on December 19 at 6pm where he will explore the castle's history, archaeological findings, and ongoing conservation efforts.

“Gibraltar’s castle has had a rich and tumultuous history since its origins in the Medieval Period. It has seen siege and counter-siege, attacks with catapults and other siege engines, and prevailed even with the advent of gunpowder and heavy artillery,” said a statement from the Government.

Later, it was converted into a Military Prison and eventually Gibraltar’s Civil Prison.

The lecture will cover the castle’s rich history and will assess its current state. Professor Finlayson will analyse our current knowledge of the history of the castle, using a combination of historical sources, original Islamic texts and three decades of archaeological investigation led by him and his team at the museum.

He will also explain the conservation work which is currently being carried out to this iconic monument.

The lecture will be introduced by the Minister for Heritage, Dr John Cortes, “who has a keen interest in Gibraltar’s heritage and has been instrumental in the development of the new project which aims to open up areas of the castle which have been hitherto closed to the public,” said the Government statement.

Commenting ahead of the lecture, Dr Cortes said: “I am delighted to be opening this lecture, which will set the scene to what is a marvellous project that is going to show our community and the world just how important this castle is in the context of our rich and diverse history.”

Entrance is free and tickets may be reserved at: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-castle-of-gibraltar-by-prof-clive-finlayson-tickets 1107164762609?fbclid=IwZXh0bgNhZW0CMTAAAR0IWeGpCAXMsV0tukxscW cZof55BJtApS5jlbsSVnVgp9oFEDmO2fDLIY_aem_Vjb2XzOvr7RXI6x2J7pMYA

