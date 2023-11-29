Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 29th Nov, 2023

Museum Christmas Seminar

Photo by Eyleen Gomez

By Chronicle Staff
29th November 2023

This year’s Gibraltar National Museum Christmas Seminar will be held on Saturday December 9 between 10am to 6pm at the University of Gibraltar.

The seminar will be dedicated to Gibraltar’s Natural History and will feature a broad range of subjects which will be delivered by local speakers. This year, research students at the university have also been invited to present communications based on their PhD projects.

Opening the seminar is Professor Geraldine Finlayson with her talk on ‘Building a modern natural history museum’, followed by Dr Alex Menez with ‘Mollusc World’ at 11am. At 12 noon Leslie Linares will talk about ‘Floras Past, Flora Future’ and at 12.30pm Tyson Holmes will present on ‘Life on the Edge: Researching avian aerial insectivores in Gibraltar’.

After a lunch break Bethany Gadd will take to the lectern at 2pm with her talk ‘Swingwatch: An insight into Barbary macaque behaviour and interactions’.

She will be followed by Dr Darren Fa at 2.30pm with his talk ‘Body Size Revisited: Ecological and Evolutionary Considerations’ and Dr Stewart Finlayson on ‘Gibraltar and the Sixth Extinction’.
Closing the event at 4.30 will be Professor Clive Finlayson with ‘Macaronesia: travels in space and time’.

The event is free to all and the public are encouraged to attend. Free tickets may be obtained from: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2023-christmas-seminar-natural-history-of-gibraltar-tickets-765244997387

