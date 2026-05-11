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Mon 11th May, 2026

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Museum Open Day to mark 25th anniversary in Gibraltar

Photo by Eyleen Gomez

By Chronicle Staff
11th May 2026

The Gibraltar National Museum will hold its annual Open Day on Saturday, May 16, as Gibraltar marks the 25th anniversary of local celebrations for International Museum Day.

The event will run from 10am to 6pm at the museum in Bomb House Lane and will form part of the global celebrations for International Museum Day.

This year’s theme, set by the International Council of Museums, is “Museums Uniting a Divided World”.

The museum said the theme reflected the role museums play in fostering dialogue, understanding and cohesion across communities.

International Museum Day has been celebrated in Gibraltar since 2002.

Visitors can expect a programme of activities for all ages, with a particular focus on children.

Museum staff will be available throughout the day to speak to visitors and share insights into Gibraltar’s cultural and natural heritage.

Activities will include face painting, crafts, hands-on workshops and treasure hunts.

Children who complete the treasure hunts will be entered into a prize draw after the event.

Admission to the Gibraltar National Museum will be free throughout the day, while the Natural History Museum at Parson’s Lodge will also offer free entry between 10am and 2pm.

The Director of the Gibraltar National Museum, Clive Finlayson, said: “We are very pleased to once again welcome the community to our annual Open Day in celebration of International Museum Day.”

“At a time when societies can feel increasingly divided, museums provide spaces for connection and shared understanding, and we look forward to engaging with visitors throughout the day.”

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