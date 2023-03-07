Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 7th Mar, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Music at City Hall for International Women’s Day 2023

Photos by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
7th March 2023

City Hall played host on Friday to an evening of music that showcased the female musicians in Gibraltar, whilst celebrating music written and sung by women.

Hannah Mifsud welcomed the audience to a packed Mayor’s parlour where they listened to the best of GAMPA’s female musical talent, and Miss Gibraltar Faith Torres on the piano.

The recital was organised by GAMPA’s and the Parasol Foundation. The event was called 'All about Women’ sand marked International Women’s Day 2023.

Most Read

Opinion & Analysis

Spain’s airport move raises eyebrows in Brussels

Mon 6th Mar, 2023

Local News

New flight simulator’ add-on' offers Gib experience

Fri 3rd Mar, 2023

Local News

Plans filed for new 34-floor building on Devil’s Tower Road

Sun 26th Feb, 2023

Local News

One last run ashore in Gibraltar for navy man with warm memories of the Rock

Wed 1st Mar, 2023

Brexit

With treaty talks in ‘decisive phase’, Madrid acknowledges ‘no deal’ Brexit would be ‘negative’ for Campo

Mon 6th Mar, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

7th March 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Wanda Bush opens latest exhibition in aid of Clubhouse

6th March 2023

Features
Gibraltar celebrates World Book Day

6th March 2023

Features
GFSB Women In Enterprise to launch new programme next week

3rd March 2023

Features
Four-star reviews for Julian Felice’s ‘deliciously cynical’ The Blue Whale

3rd March 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023