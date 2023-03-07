Music at City Hall for International Women’s Day 2023

City Hall played host on Friday to an evening of music that showcased the female musicians in Gibraltar, whilst celebrating music written and sung by women.

Hannah Mifsud welcomed the audience to a packed Mayor’s parlour where they listened to the best of GAMPA’s female musical talent, and Miss Gibraltar Faith Torres on the piano.

The recital was organised by GAMPA’s and the Parasol Foundation. The event was called 'All about Women’ sand marked International Women’s Day 2023.