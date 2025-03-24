‘My disability does not define my potential’
Tomorrow is World Cerebral Palsy Awareness Day and in this piece Manar Ben Tahayekt has detailed her life as a person with cerebral palsy. Growing up with cerebral palsy has shaped my life in profound ways, influencing not just how I experience the world but also how I navigate challenges. From an early age, I...
