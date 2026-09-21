My experience at the 13th Commonwealth Youth Parliament

By Gianna Stanley (*)

Representing Gibraltar at the 13th Commonwealth Youth Parliament (CYP13) in Sydney, Australia, was an experience I know I will continue talking about for many years to come. Over the course of a week, I was given the opportunity to step into the shoes of a parliamentarian, debate legislation, deliver speeches in the New South Wales parliamentary chamber, and, perhaps most importantly, meet young people from across the Commonwealth. I made countless friendships, many of which I know will continue for many years to come.

The experience began with a welcome breakfast, followed by a Smoking Ceremony which paid respect to First Nations Elders and acknowledged the deep cultural history of Australia. We then sailed through Sydney Harbour, providing us delegates with the opportunity to get to know one another in a more informal setting before the parliamentary proceedings began. This experience was beautiful; it was sunny, a nice cool breeze ran, and we were served incredible food against the backdrop of Sydney's iconic landscape. I felt extremely lucky.

One of the most interesting aspects of the programme was not just becoming a politician for a week, for me, it was meeting young people from such a wide variety of Commonwealth nations and territories. Although our backgrounds and political systems differed considerably, there were many common issues that connected us, particularly around education, youth participation, culture and the future of our communities. Of course, many connections were made on a personal level - our favourite foods, music, and just genuine bonds.

Following the welcome activities, we returned to Parliament for our first caucus meeting. This was where the process began to feel very real. We were divided into political parties, and I was at the main opposition party, the Free Economic Party. We then had to elect our respective leaders and allocate shadow ministerial responsibilities. I decided to stand for the position of Shadow Minister for Education, which I was very fortunate to be elected to this position by my peers. The role was particularly meaningful to me because of my own background and interests. My experience in cultural development programmes and librarianship has given me the opportunity to work with students of different ages and backgrounds, so education was a portfolio I felt I could contribute to meaningfully.

As Shadow Minister for Education, I was responsible for scrutinising the proposed legislation from an educational perspective. This involved understanding the details of the bill, identifying areas which could be improved, and considering how its provisions might affect young people and the wider community. I believe this has provided me with a foundational understanding of just how much politics and legislature can shape education, and these are lessons I will take with me throughout my professional career.

I subsequently participated in the second reading debate, where I had the opportunity to respond to the government's minister for Education and defend the position of the Opposition. I also had to negotiate with members of other political parties to secure their support for our proposed amendments to the bill.

This was one of the most valuable parts of the experience because it demonstrated that parliamentary politics is not simply about standing up and making a speech. Much of the work happens outside the chamber: researching, listening to other perspectives, building relationships, finding common ground, and negotiating compromises.

One delegate from South Africa, Miss Lita Betha, gave an outstanding Adjournment Speech which recognised the roles of the figures behind our leaders; the clerks, the transcribers, the hansards - the people who are invisible to the public eye but whose efforts ensure parliamentary procedures continue effectively. Without them, none of this would be possible.

For me personally, this speech really resonated with me. The public speaking aspect was one of the biggest challenges. I would not describe myself as an outspoken or naturally confident person, and the prospect of standing up in a parliamentary chamber and debating with other delegates was initially quite intimidating.

Whilst CYP13 pushed me well outside my comfort zone with each debate and speaking opportunity becoming slightly easier, I realise that not every role has to be the outspoken one. I am eternally grateful for CYP13 for expanding my confidence, but also for making me confident in the fact that those behind the scenes are just as valuable as those with the loudest voices.

That being said, one of the highlights of my week was being the final speaker for the adjournment debate.

The adjournment debates were, in many ways, my favourite part of each day. Unlike the more structured political debates, these speeches allowed delegates to speak about something personal to them. We heard stories about people's lives, their communities, and the experiences that had shaped them. Some of the speeches were incredibly moving, and there were several stories shared throughout the week that I know I will never forget. For example, Tariq Miller from Grenada spoke about rape, survivors, and how normalised sexual violence is. This speech moved all of us in the room, bringing countless of us to tears.

When deciding what I wanted to speak about, I knew immediately that I wanted to bring Gibraltar into the chamber. Gibraltar is such a small place geographically, but it has an incredibly rich history and a strong sense of identity. Having the opportunity to represent Gibraltar on an international stage made me particularly conscious of how important it was to share something about our home with the other delegates.

My speech focused on culture, identity, and commemoration, and on the way the things we choose to remember as a society influence our collective identity and memory. I spoke about Gibraltar's history and the importance of remembering the people and events that have shaped our community.

Thus, standing in that chamber and speaking about something that I am deeply passionate about was an incredibly proud moment for me. The response I received afterwards was equally meaningful. Several delegates approached me to tell me how much they had enjoyed learning about Gibraltar, and it was a reminder of how valuable these international opportunities are for small territories like ours.

We often talk about representing Gibraltar internationally in terms of politics, diplomacy or sport, but there is also enormous value in simply being able to tell our story and allow others to understand who we are.

The programme also gave us the opportunity to meet a number of influential figures and experience aspects of public life that we would not ordinarily have access to. One of the highlights was being invited to a reception at the Government House by the Governor of New South Wales. These experiences provided valuable insight into the responsibilities and expectations that come with public office.

Yet, despite everything I learnt about Parliament and politics, the most important part of CYP13 for me was the people.

I arrived in Sydney knowing very few of the other participants and left having formed friendships that I hope will last for many years. Spending such an intense period of time with people from around the world gave us the opportunity to learn from one another not only as young leaders, but as individuals.

We quickly discovered that, despite the differences between our communities, many of the challenges facing young people are remarkably similar. The conversations we had outside the chamber were just as valuable as those we had inside it.

This is ultimately what I believe makes the Commonwealth Youth Parliament such a special programme. It is not simply a mock Parliament. It creates a network of young people who can learn from each other, challenge each other's perspectives, and form relationships that extend far beyond the programme itself.

(*) Gianna Stanley was chosen as one of Gibraltar’s two representatives to this year’s Commonwealth Youth Parliament, held last summer in Sydney, Australia. Today Ms Stanley writes about her experiences there, after the account of the other representative Puneet Sabhnani was published last Friday in the Chronicle.