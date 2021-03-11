Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 11th Mar, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Mythic imagination in the cave art of Los Barrios

By Guest Contributor
11th March 2021

In the hills of Los Barrios, where the sierras meet the La Janda wetlands, the naturalist Simón Blanco discovered a sandstone rock shelter in October 2014. The find, now known as the Montaraz prehistoric site, contains something never before found within the boundaries of the Campo de Gibraltar, “a striking cosmic iconography” alongside prehistoric art...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Six new virus cases, all visitors

Tue 9th Mar, 2021

Local News

Security guard near miss and 17 fines in busy night for RGP

Thu 11th Mar, 2021

Local News

Cyber fraudsters hit Gibraltar businesses for over £500,000 in three months

Mon 1st Mar, 2021

Local News

Spain awarded worse ranking than Gib on global tax haven index

Tue 9th Mar, 2021

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

11th March 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Dawn attack as Rock resumes training role after lockdown restrictions

11th March 2021

Sports
Road racing returns at end of month

11th March 2021

Local News
Raab underlines need for ‘progress soon’ on UK/EU treaty for Gibraltar

11th March 2021

Local News
Over 800-year-old cistern reopened at Nun’s well

11th March 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021