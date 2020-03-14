NASUWT backs Govt policy on keeping schools open, seeks detailed info from members

Gibraltar’s teachers’ Union, NASUWT Gibraltar, has told its members that they have a “vital role” to play in keeping schools open to help slow the spread of Covid-19 through Gibraltar.

In a memo to members, the union said schools “need to remain open” as part of wider measures aimed at reducing the risk to the most vulnerable members of this community, namely the elderly who would likely have to take on childcare duties if schools were shut.

In the memo, NASUWT Gibraltar’s president designate, Charlie Bishop, called on teachers to “protect our loved ones” by not allowing high-risk members of the community to take care of the young.

The statement comes after Chief Minister Fabian Picardo, Minister for Public Health Dr John Cortes, Minister for Education Gilbert Licudi, and senior civil servants met with the union.

Mr Bishop acknowledged that many had questioned the decision to keep the schools open, but now that the reasons had been explained teachers needed to step up and provide a vital role.

“We walked into this meeting questioning the decision to keep schools open,” Mr Bishop said.

“However, it quickly became apparent that the gravity of the situation is unprecedented and that we all have a vital role to play.”

“The schools need to remain open for now if we are to protect the most vulnerable in our society: those who are over 70 and who suffer from underlying health conditions.”

“However, the emphasis of our contribution to this challenging situation is no longer education focused, but instead, to ensure social distancing between the vulnerable and our young (who are not at risk). We need to stress that anyone over 70 is at a very high risk.”

He added that measures will be put in place to facilitate childcare for teachers, which will likely include “cross-school cooperation”.

“To this end, we have been given flexibility in how we manage this within our schools. This flexibility, which is supported by the Department, is being inbuilt so that WE can protect our loved ones, by not allowing high risk members of our community to take care of our children while we provide this essential service,” Mr Bishop said.

“This means, provision WILL be made to facilitate childcare for teachers within our schools. This will likely include cross-school cooperation. We are all in this together.”

The union has also asked all teachers to submit their concerns via an online form, which will also flag vulnerable teachers.

The concerns will be shared with the GHA Medical Director, and doctors will make the final decision about which pupils or staff will need to be kept away from schools.

“In order to do this doctors will be examining individual files and taking decisions on a case by case basis, they will be contacting all of those who have underlying medical conditions or living with those who do,” said Mr Bishop.

Mr Bishop added this was a “fluid” situation and members would be updated as and when necessary.

He called on teachers to keep safe, wash their hands, and rally together for the good of Gibraltar.

“In our history there are moments that will test us, this is one of those moments,” Mr Bishop said.

“We all need to rally together for the good of our community and our loved ones.”