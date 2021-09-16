National Day at John Ward, Dr Giraldi Home and St Bernadette’s

Service users at Dr Giraldi Home and St Bernadette’s Resource Centre, and patients at John Ward joined in the National Day celebrations.

The management and staff of both St Bernadette’s Resource Centre and Dr Giraldi Home created a special day for service users to celebrate this year’s National Day.

In keeping true to the community spirit, this important event was celebrated albeit current Covid-19 measures were adhered to whilst maintaining the essence of the occasion.

The garden areas of Dr Giraldi Home provided a safe ‘Activity Day’ that catered for service users’ individual needs.

The gardens were decorated with Gibraltar flags and staff encouraged service users to prepare for the special day. Both staff and service users dressed in red and white.

There was great excitement during the event with service users fully participating responsibly in the games and dance sessions.

The initiative at John Ward was led by the ward activities co-ordinator Nancy Tellez and patients and ward staff were joined by Sandie Gracia Director of Nursing, Matron Priscilla Ryan and Minster for Health and Care Samantha Sacramento.

The event at Dr Giraldi Home and St Bernadette’s Resource Centre was supported by the CEO of the Care Agency Carlos Banderas and Ms Sacramento, both had been swabbed ahead of attending and kept social distancing throughout and were presented with a gift from service users.

“It makes me so happy to be able to visit St Bernadette’s to join the service users in their fun and see them enjoy themselves tremendously,” Ms Sacramento said.

“A lot of preparation work has been undertaken by staff so that all could enjoy this special day. I am touched and grateful for the handmade gift that I was presented.”