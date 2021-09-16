Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 16th Sep, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

National Day at John Ward, Dr Giraldi Home and St Bernadette’s

By Chronicle Staff
16th September 2021

Service users at Dr Giraldi Home and St Bernadette’s Resource Centre, and patients at John Ward joined in the National Day celebrations.

The management and staff of both St Bernadette’s Resource Centre and Dr Giraldi Home created a special day for service users to celebrate this year’s National Day.

In keeping true to the community spirit, this important event was celebrated albeit current Covid-19 measures were adhered to whilst maintaining the essence of the occasion.

The garden areas of Dr Giraldi Home provided a safe ‘Activity Day’ that catered for service users’ individual needs.

The gardens were decorated with Gibraltar flags and staff encouraged service users to prepare for the special day. Both staff and service users dressed in red and white.

There was great excitement during the event with service users fully participating responsibly in the games and dance sessions.

The initiative at John Ward was led by the ward activities co-ordinator Nancy Tellez and patients and ward staff were joined by Sandie Gracia Director of Nursing, Matron Priscilla Ryan and Minster for Health and Care Samantha Sacramento.

The event at Dr Giraldi Home and St Bernadette’s Resource Centre was supported by the CEO of the Care Agency Carlos Banderas and Ms Sacramento, both had been swabbed ahead of attending and kept social distancing throughout and were presented with a gift from service users.

“It makes me so happy to be able to visit St Bernadette’s to join the service users in their fun and see them enjoy themselves tremendously,” Ms Sacramento said.

“A lot of preparation work has been undertaken by staff so that all could enjoy this special day. I am touched and grateful for the handmade gift that I was presented.”

Most Read

Local News

Gibraltar set for first normal cruise visit since start of pandemic

Wed 15th Sep, 2021

Sports

Gibraltar mulls fresh Olympics bid, Linares says

Mon 13th Sep, 2021

Local News

In UN decolonisation seminar, a Spanish nod to Gibraltarians as a people

Fri 10th Sep, 2021

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Govt rebukes GSD over ‘rash and misguided’ comments on Covid jabs for children

Wed 15th Sep, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

16th September 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Last year’s RGP intake reflect as new constables recruited

16th September 2021

Features
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

16th September 2021

Features
Kew Gardens gains Guinness World Record for its 17,000-strong plant collection

16th September 2021

Features
England has highest university tuition fees in developed world – OECD

16th September 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021