Wed 31st Jul, 2019

By Chronicle Staff
31st July 2019

The Self Determination for Gibraltar Group (SDGG) will be manning a stand at the Piazza and Casemates Square so that Gibraltarians can sign the National Day banner.

The stand will be set up every day from September 2 to 5 September at the Piazza and September 6 at Casemates Square from 10am to 2pm.

“The SDGG calls on all Gibraltarians to come down to Main Street and sign the banner that as customary will then be placed at the stage in Casemates for the National Day Festivities,” said a statement from the group.

