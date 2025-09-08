National Day beach arrangements

The Department of the Environment, Sustainability, Climate Change and Heritage have informed the public that the setting up of beach furniture overnight is not an authorised practice.

Nonetheless, beach goers wishing to set up in preparation for National Day will be exceptionally allowed to do so on the preceding evening, that is, Tuesday, September 9, but not any earlier, said a statement from the Government.

The Department urges all beach goers to refrain from setting up or cordoning off areas of public beach any earlier, as this would only cause unnecessary disruptions to the daily beach operation.

Firstly, it would prevent the adequate cleaning of the beaches and then it could pose a danger to beach users, creating delays in the access to the shoreline in the case of an emergency.

The Lifeguard Service at Public Beaches will conclude on Sunday September 14; this being the last day during which this service will be active. The umbrella stores will continue to be available for public use until September 30.

The Department thanks all beach goers for their co-operation and wish them all an enjoyable National Day.