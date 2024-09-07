National Day celebrated at Mount Alvernia

The annual Friends of Mount Alvernia National Day BBQ for residents and distinguished guests took place on Thursday, with the event being enjoyed by all.

Speaking about the event, Christine Ferrary from Friends of Mount Alvernia said that a special mention must be given to Amanda and her Activities Team and the ever-popular Rendition Duet Felicity and Jess, who supported the event.

She also thanked Marie Carmen Chini and her Catering Staff for “preparing a most delicious meal.”

And for the Care Manager and team who “irrespective of grade, together, ensure our residents are well cared for.”

“Mark from the locally well-known Here’s Johnny ice cream van, for providing the delicious ice creams.”

“And last but by no means least, our hard-working committee of volunteers, who give of their time to ensure our residents have a great time,” she added.