Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 7th Sep, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Opinion & Analysis

National Day message: ‘Gibraltar will not blink’

Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Guest Contributor
7th September 2024

By Chief Minister Fabian Picardo

When we gather on Tuesday to celebrate National Day it is important that we send a clear message. There are fundamental positions that we will never renounce and our resolve and determination remains as strong as ever.

We need to remain focused on what matters to us and on what was important to previous generations of Gibraltarians. The Referendum we will commemorate on Tuesday was a defining moment. Our forefathers voted with their pencils by placing an X on the ballot paper knowing that things were going to get worse.

They voted to defy a military dictator in Spain who wanted to take over our country. That massive endorsement of British sovereignty led to the closure of the land frontier. Yet our ancestors proudly stood up for the principles that mattered to them - just like they matter to us.

Today we too are standing up to protect the things that we hold dear to our heart. These are the very same issues of our proud past. And we need to understand that our decision now will have consequences, just like it did all those year ago.

In 1969 this was the petulant reaction of a dictator to the defence of our sovereignty on the part of the Gibraltarians of the day. Fifty five years later, we will face border queues while they scan our irises and take our fingerprints. Clearly, the border is not going to close.

So residents of Gibraltar will still be able to cross into Spain, which is now the European Union, but they will have go through more a more time consuming and bureaucratic process in order to go in and come back out.

But we need to stand up for what previous generations have defended and we must not surrender our birthright. Anyone who has the slightest bit of knowledge about the Gibraltarian psyche will understand that gunboats and queues will never change our position. The question of sovereignty is paramount, the symbols, ingredients and attributes of sovereignty matter too.

This is a line that your Government is not prepared to cross come what may. That is the repeated electoral mandate we have received from the people of Gibraltar. We will go forward together with the United Kingdom, whose decision to leave the European Union created this predicament, and we will cherish new friends in other countries too.

The choice was clear in 1967 and it is just as clear now. The issues were clear in 1967 and they are just as clear now. Gibraltar is not for sale. We will continue to defend our right to self-determination and we will survive.

Let me now be clear: the time may soon come when we all have to buckle in for a different kind of ride.

A ride with more turns and bumps than we may be accustomed to.

But we will be the ones who choose to take that road, we will be the ones who choose to take those turns and we will choose to ride those bumps.

We will have taken that road because we will not, as we never have, bow to threats, or pressure or harassment.

Those things only empower the Gibraltarians.

We will not be timid in the face of threats.

We will not buckle under pressure and we will respond to harassment with a strengthened resolve to do the right thing.

The right thing by our people

The right thing by history.

The right thing, for Gibraltar.

So this National Day, it is all the more important to send a clear message to all those who will be watching from the outside. Gibraltar will not blink.

Happy National Day!

Most Read

Local News

Spain’s Dani Carvajal apologises for ‘Gibraltar español’ chants, adding it was ‘a joke’

Wed 4th Sep, 2024

Local News

Man admits possession of hundreds of indecent images of children

Thu 5th Sep, 2024

Local News

Gibraltar’s Hollie Buhagiar on stage at the Royal Albert Hall for BBC’s Doctor Who Proms

Thu 5th Sep, 2024

Brexit

UK committed to Gib treaty, Lammy says after meeting CM

Wed 4th Sep, 2024

Brexit

Albares to discuss Gib treaty negotiation with Lammy - report

Mon 2nd Sep, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

7th September 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Opinion & Analysis
National Day message: Striving for a better Gibraltar

7th September 2024

Opinion & Analysis
National Day message: ‘We will continue to defend our sovereignty come what may’

7th September 2024

Opinion & Analysis
Cumbo and The Views of Gibraltar ...in the early days of photography

7th September 2024

Opinion & Analysis
Business Matters: Scams and cybercrime, new members’ platform and fowl play, the week

6th September 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024