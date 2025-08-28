The annual National Day Our Gibraltar Art Exhibition opened on Tuesday with Thomas Oliver Maxwell declared this year’s Ministry of Culture Award winner with his painting of Southport Gates.

The exhibition was opened by the Deputy Mayor Nicky Guerrero, in the presence of the Governor, Lieutenant General Sir Ben Bathurst, and Forti Azopardi from the SDGG and Ashlyn Gonzalez, First Princess at Miss Gibraltar 2025.

The 64 entries from 42 local artists were judged by Douglas Morello, Gabriella Martinez and Stefano Blanca Sciacaluga.

On the night, Mr Guerrero said that the annual event had once again been organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services on behalf of the Self Determination for Gibraltar Group, in association with the Fine Arts Association and the Gibraltar Photographic Society.

He thanked the adjudicators and stated it gave him “great pleasure to formally open” the exhibition.

The winning painting by Mr Maxwell was described by the judges to be a well-executed study of a significant local area on the Rock, a scene that most normally see fleetingly. The work was praised for both its textures and brushstrokes, with Ms Martinez adding that it also evoked nostalgia.

Taking first prize in the painting category, and £750, was Nataly Zelak-Victor for her painting Parson’s Lodge Battery. The pencil drawing was noted by the judges for its strong Gibraltar theme, execution and texture. Ms Martinez also highlighted its framing, which created a sense of isolation within a crowded area.

Taking first prize in the photography category was a photograph of Parson’s Lodge by Prem Mahtani.

The photograph was commended for its dramatic lighting and layered composition. Ms Martinez noted the effect of the long shutter speed and the placement of a figure within the scene.

Mr Blanca Sciacaluga commented on the lighting and how the sky was dark but the lodge and the rock face was lit up, enabling him to see the contours of the building.

Taking second prize in the art category was Tyrone Anthony Vera with his sculpture Shifted Ground and, in the photography category, was Marvin Montado with Serenity.

The judges described the sculpture as an imaginative representation of borders and frontiers, with unfinished materials lending the piece a contemporary edge. Mr Blanca Sciacaluga said that the piece would not look out of place in a top gallery.

Mr Montado’s photograph was awarded the second prize due to its colours and perspective on a familiar landmark to many photographers, but not necessarily a view many locals would see.

The colours and lights attracted Mr Blanca Sciacaluga to the photograph.

Mr Vera also took a highly commended award for his piece, Where Threads Break, and Amanda Simmons for her piece, Strait Moves.

“There’s plenty of locally themed work, a lot of variety as well,” said Mr Blanca Sciacaluga, noting that the inclusion of sculptures was an aspect he liked as it meant “people are starting to look outside the confines of a regular painting.”

Ms Martinez noted that the exhibition “had a lot of colour”.

And, for her, “one photograph stood out, but I think in general, it's been quite a good exhibition overall, and some very high quality works.”

Judge Douglas Morello encouraged future participants to remain mindful of the exhibition’s theme.

He said: “More artists or people who participate should not forget that it is about National Day.”

“It’s about our Gibraltar, and some of the works are not really related to locations or historical bits about our Gibraltar.”