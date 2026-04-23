NatWest International hosts Gibraltar STEMFest for young people

NatWest International hosted the second Gibraltar STEMFest at the weekend, welcoming nearly 200 young people from Girlguiding and Scouts for a day of science, technology, engineering and mathematics activities.

Children aged seven to 14 took part in a range of hands-on sessions designed to encourage curiosity, confidence and problem-solving.

Activities included coding robots to follow patterns, building boats from recycled materials, playing Pictionary against artificial intelligence tools, and completing maths challenges to unlock boxes and win prizes.

Accessibility and inclusion also formed part of the event, with participants encouraged to carry out everyday tasks while experiencing different impairments or disabilities to raise awareness of inclusive design and test dexterity.

The event forms part of RBS International’s wider commitment to STEM education and is now in its third year, with events having been held in Gibraltar, the Isle of Man, Guernsey and Jersey in partnership with Girlguiding.

Jane Howard, chief executive officer of RBS International, said: “It was fantastic to volunteer at STEMFest on Saturday, and my sincere thanks goes to all the volunteers who helped make it such an impactful day. As a bank, we are passionate about empowering young people and giving them opportunities to learn, experiment and grow. STEMFest is about more than just taking part in activities, it’s about building confidence and inspiring the innovators of tomorrow.”

The event was delivered by more than 20 NatWest International volunteers, alongside volunteers from the Maritime Academy at the University of Gibraltar, the Gibraltar Digital Skills Academy and an occupational therapist from Manx Care.

NatWest International thanked all those involved for supporting the event.