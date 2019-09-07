Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 7th Sep, 2019

National Day Seniors' Tea for Two

By Chronicle Staff
7th September 2019

This National Day the second ‘Seniors's' Tea for Two’ will be held at the IPA Police Club in South District.

The event launched last month and takes place every second Tuesday of the month at 2pm.

There will be a BBQ, live music, sandwiches and good company.

Senior Tea for Two was created in a bid to combat loneliness amongst the elderly in the local community.

Gibraltar Senior Citizen Association President Manolo Ruiz has been at the helm of the campaign against senior loneliness, and after quite some time he has now gathered some support.

Business owners Sophie Clifton-Tucker, co-founder of the Little English language school and Editor of the Gibraltar Magazine, and Jason Harper, founder and managing director of B2 Projects are now organising the monthly teas.

Together they are organising Seniors Tea for Two a charity community event set up to benefit local senior citizens by offering them a place to socialise over tea and nibbles every month.

The event provides the elderly a nice place to share a cup of tea and conversation.

Anyone spending national day alone, or anyone who would rather make new friends is welcome to attend the event.

