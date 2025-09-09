National Day Statement of leader of the opposition, Keith Azopardi

National Day is a time to celebrate our identity and our rights as a people. There is much to celebrate. We live in a special place with so much going for it. I am very hopeful for the future and confident that we can make Gibraltar an even better place to live. But to do that we need to tackle the issues around us; look after all our people; improve the lot of the under-privileged, create better opportunities, better manage your money and plan for the future.

Undeniably there are challenges on the horizon; both internationally and domestically. We still await the publication of the much talked about Treaty with the EU. With much fanfare the Government announced the conclusion of a political agreement in June this year. But it is clear the Treaty text itself is still under discussion and not yet been finalised. It is only once that is published that we will know the detail and everyone can then make the judgment as to whether it is safe and beneficial for Gibraltar. We hope that it is because we aspire to the conclusion of a safe and beneficial agreement. The Government has had plenty of time and political space to negotiate our post-Brexit deal after the referendum nearly 10 years ago. Once the new post-Treaty environment is known businesses and people can plan with greater certainty.

We are clear that such a Treaty must fully safeguard our rights as a people, our sovereignty and our identity. Gibraltar, its land and waters belong to the people of Gibraltar. For decades our people have struggled for self-government and against colonialism. We have achieved much by way of self-governance which is core to our ability to sustain ourselves.

National Day is not just a manifestation of togetherness in red and white but an assertion of what is important politically, culturally and socially.

Integral to our progress along the road to self-government is also a recognition that we must strive for better governance and that it is up to us, collectively, to make that happen. We have the power to do so as a self-governing people. Many things have happened since the last election that show that there is a need for radical reform of the way Gibraltar is governed. Part of what we celebrate today are your rights as an electorate to choose a different Government to make the changes Gibraltar needs through the existing constitutional powers of self-government and take us to a brighter future. This is something we can achieve ourselves as a people in an act of mature reflection and democracy. Political change can be the fuel for that better future for you and your families.

As we mark this special day in the political calendar again we look to the future with confidence and will continue working hard for you.

On behalf of all my colleagues, our families and myself I wish you all a Happy National Day 2025.