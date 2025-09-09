Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 9th Sep, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Opinion & Analysis

National Day Statement of leader of the opposition, Keith Azopardi

By Guest Contributor
9th September 2025

National Day is a time to celebrate our identity and our rights as a people. There is much to celebrate. We live in a special place with so much going for it. I am very hopeful for the future and confident that we can make Gibraltar an even better place to live. But to do that we need to tackle the issues around us; look after all our people; improve the lot of the under-privileged, create better opportunities, better manage your money and plan for the future.

Undeniably there are challenges on the horizon; both internationally and domestically. We still await the publication of the much talked about Treaty with the EU. With much fanfare the Government announced the conclusion of a political agreement in June this year. But it is clear the Treaty text itself is still under discussion and not yet been finalised. It is only once that is published that we will know the detail and everyone can then make the judgment as to whether it is safe and beneficial for Gibraltar. We hope that it is because we aspire to the conclusion of a safe and beneficial agreement. The Government has had plenty of time and political space to negotiate our post-Brexit deal after the referendum nearly 10 years ago. Once the new post-Treaty environment is known businesses and people can plan with greater certainty.

We are clear that such a Treaty must fully safeguard our rights as a people, our sovereignty and our identity. Gibraltar, its land and waters belong to the people of Gibraltar. For decades our people have struggled for self-government and against colonialism. We have achieved much by way of self-governance which is core to our ability to sustain ourselves.

National Day is not just a manifestation of togetherness in red and white but an assertion of what is important politically, culturally and socially.

Integral to our progress along the road to self-government is also a recognition that we must strive for better governance and that it is up to us, collectively, to make that happen. We have the power to do so as a self-governing people. Many things have happened since the last election that show that there is a need for radical reform of the way Gibraltar is governed. Part of what we celebrate today are your rights as an electorate to choose a different Government to make the changes Gibraltar needs through the existing constitutional powers of self-government and take us to a brighter future. This is something we can achieve ourselves as a people in an act of mature reflection and democracy. Political change can be the fuel for that better future for you and your families.

As we mark this special day in the political calendar again we look to the future with confidence and will continue working hard for you.

On behalf of all my colleagues, our families and myself I wish you all a Happy National Day 2025.

Most Read

Major new data centre will attract £1.8bn investment, positioning Gib as strategic hub for AI future

Thu 4th Sep, 2025

Brexit

Gib treaty makes Spain’s sovereignty aspirations ‘illusory’ - Margallo 

Mon 8th Sep, 2025

Local News

Gibraltar and its Neanderthals feature in BBC documentary

Fri 5th Sep, 2025

Opinion & Analysis

Who ruled over Gibraltar and for how long?

Mon 8th Sep, 2025

Local News

UK cross-party parliamentarians arrive in Gibraltar for National Day 

Mon 8th Sep, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

9th September 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Opinion & Analysis
Chief Minister’s National Day Message 2025

9th September 2025

Opinion & Analysis
Gibraltar has outgrown its position on UN list says Garcia

9th September 2025

Opinion & Analysis
Who ruled over Gibraltar and for how long?

8th September 2025

Opinion & Analysis
Identifying places and old establishments we very often mention on our Table pages

5th September 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025