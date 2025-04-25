Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 25th Apr, 2025

Local News

National Gallery to close ahead of 10th anniversary celebrations

By Chronicle Staff
25th April 2025

The Mario Finlayson National Art Gallery at the City Hall will close from Monday, May 19 to Tuesday, June 3 in preparation for its 10th anniversary celebrations.

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, is planning various events to mark the milestone, which will include a new display of works by Christian Hook.

Mr Hook, a Freeman of the City, will be the seventh artist to feature in the National Gallery, joining Mario Finlayson, Gustavo Bacarisas, Elio Cruz, Jacobo Azagury, Rudesindo Mannia and Leni Mifsud.

Born in Gibraltar in 1971, Mr Hook gained recognition in 2014 after winning Sky Arts Portrait Artist of the Year. He is known for blending traditional portraiture with modern abstraction and has painted notable figures including Queen Elizabeth II and Sir Richard Branson. He was awarded the Freedom of the City in 2017.

The anniversary will also include a new curation of artworks, incorporating recent purchases and additions to the Government’s art collection.

The Gallery will introduce various enhancements, including additional resources for young people, new QR codes providing information about the artworks, and updates to the Gift Shop.

Other events will include fireside chats focused on the works of Mr Bacarisas and Mr Finlayson, as well as a family fun day aimed at engaging younger audiences over the summer.

Gibraltar Cultural Services has apologised for any inconvenience caused by the temporary closure and stated that the public can expect a fresh and interactive experience once the Gallery reopens.

