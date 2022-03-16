National Theatre Foundation is launched

The Governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel, is pictured above during the launch of the National Theatre Foundation, of which he is patron.

The foundation aims to raise money from organisations, businesses and individuals for the construction of a new national theatre expected to cost up to £20m.

The project envisages not just a theatre on the site of the John Mackintosh Hall, but an enhanced library and cultural centre that will benefit not just the local arts community, but also allow for hosting large productions and host conferences.

The foundation has already received a generous £150,000 donation from the Kishin Alwani Foundation, which is being used to fund designs and site investigations.