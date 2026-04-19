Nations Cup heads to finals this Sunday
Gibraltar entered the final weekend of play with two victories which compensated for the defeats across the other categories. The senior men’s win against Mexico by a 14-11 and the B Teams 25-0 victory against Mexico’s B side put aside the defeats fa we on Saturday.
Ten days of international blackball are coming to an end with the main finals this Sunday. This completing what has been a very successfully hosted major international blackball event on the Rock.