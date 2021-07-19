Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 19th Jul, 2021

Nature Reserve team restores artillery batteries around Rock

By Chronicle Staff
19th July 2021

A team from the Nature Reserve has spent the past few weeks restoring some the artillery batteries dotted around the Rock.

These items are naturally affected by the weather and the paintwork suffers.

Under the supervision of Reuben Senior, the team has worked at a number of sites including Princess Caroline’s Battery, Devils Gap and Montagu Bastion.

Work to place tampions with the coat of arms of the Royal Army Ordnance Corps inside the gun barrels has also continued in parallel.

