Nature Reserve team restores artillery batteries around Rock

A team from the Nature Reserve has spent the past few weeks restoring some the artillery batteries dotted around the Rock.

These items are naturally affected by the weather and the paintwork suffers.

Under the supervision of Reuben Senior, the team has worked at a number of sites including Princess Caroline’s Battery, Devils Gap and Montagu Bastion.

Work to place tampions with the coat of arms of the Royal Army Ordnance Corps inside the gun barrels has also continued in parallel.