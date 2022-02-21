NatWest’s Gibraltar branch reports sharp increase in pre-tax profits as businesses recover
NatWest International’s Gibraltar branch reported an £8m increase in pre-tax profit during 2021, helped by improved economic outlook after the impact of Covid-19 in 2020. The bank reported operating profit of £17m last year on income of £29m, up from £9m and £28m respectively in 2020. “The improved economic outlook has driven impairment releases in...
