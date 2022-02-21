Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 21st Feb, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

NatWest’s Gibraltar branch reports sharp increase in pre-tax profits as businesses recover

Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
21st February 2022

NatWest International’s Gibraltar branch reported an £8m increase in pre-tax profit during 2021, helped by improved economic outlook after the impact of Covid-19 in 2020. The bank reported operating profit of £17m last year on income of £29m, up from £9m and £28m respectively in 2020. “The improved economic outlook has driven impairment releases in...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Features

Couple marks 70 years together

Mon 14th Feb, 2022

Local News

‘Logistical nightmare’ as 32-tonne artillery piece is recovered ready for restoration

Wed 16th Feb, 2022

Brexit

Negotiators reconvene on Tuesday for treaty talks

Sat 19th Feb, 2022

UK/Spain News

Man arrested after incident on Spanish side of the border

Sun 13th Feb, 2022

Local News

DPC clears major projects that will change key locations around Rock

Thu 17th Feb, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

21st February 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Brexit
Cross-border transport companies uneasy as they await details of permit changes

21st February 2022

Sports
Images from today’s Gibraltar women v Faroe Islands (0-1)

20th February 2022

Sports
Rowing on the Rock this Sunday in images

20th February 2022

Sports
A solitary goal sees Gibraltar women defeated by Faroe Islands Women

20th February 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022