Wed 22nd Nov, 2023

Nautilus beach clean-up clears 80kg of plastic

By Chronicle Staff
22nd November 2023

Some 80 kilos of plastic were collected from Eastern Beach in just under an hour in a beach clean-up organised by The Nautilus Project on Wednesday morning.

The charity was joined by staff from Playtech and students from the Gibraltar College.

“We had not been able to tackle this site for a while due to the area not passing our risk assessment,” a spokesperson for The Nautilus Project said.

“The teams collected 80kg of plastic from the length of the beach in just under one hour.”

“Civic pride in full swing.”

The charity also thanked Metalrok for its continued collaboration with this initiative.

