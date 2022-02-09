Nautilus Project calls for volunteers

On Friday February 18 the Nautilus Project will celebrate five years of beach clean-ups with a marathon event and is calling on the public to get involved.

The Great Gibraltar Beach Clean marathon will see the team with different groups on the day to clean the whole of Gibraltar’s coastline, in short 30-minute stints.

“Sign up and join the revolution,” they plea.

The beach cleaning schedule is as follows:

9am Rosia Bay

10am Camp Bay

11am Little Bay

Noon Sandy Bay

13:00 Catalan Bay

14:00 Eastern Beach

15:00 Western Beach

• Due to the large scale of beachcombing, volunteers are encouraged to bring along their own reusable gloves.

• Sanitiser will be available at all sites

• Duration of beach cleaning at each site will be 30 mins

• Refuse collected will be left at each site, securely knotted, awaiting prompt Eco Park collection for sorting, weighing and recycling.

• Current GoG Covid guidelines apply.

• Take note that due to unforeseen circumstances, the time schedule might vary slightly on the day.

• Please send an email to info@thenautilusproject.co to book a slot