Nautilus Project holds 8th annual World Ocean Day school competition

The Nautilus Project recently held its 8th annual World Ocean Day School Competition award ceremony at MUGA.

TNP said the competition themed on ‘Planet Ocean Tides Are Changing’ was a “resounding success”.

“Hundreds of entries were submitted across all the categories and the standard blew the judging panel away,” TNP said.

Judges deliberated for over six hours before selecting the winners.

“The prizegiving ceremony was packed as Bianca Daniell and Minister Cortes [Minister for Environment Dr John Cortes] awarded the sustainable accolades, ably prepared by our Youth Monitors,” said TNP.

“The Nautilus team convey their most heartfelt gratitude to all the participants, pupils and teachers for their hard work throughout the year - the quality of the entries improve year on year.”

“Congratulations to all the winners.”

Lower Primary Individual Winners:

1st Place: Jack Martinez SJLP Shoe Ocean Habitat

2nd Place: Aren Linares SMLP I Like Turtles

3rd Place Xara Jimenez SPLP Only Leave Footprints

H/C Juliette Beriro SJLP Shoe Ocean Habitat

H/C Timmy Deleszek SBLP Ocean Zones

H/C Hayim Reuben HPS Beach Cleaning

H/C Illy Akerman SJLP Save The Sea

Lower Primary Group Winners

1st Place: Kyssa Patterson/Diyon Richmond/Mya Gonzalez/Robyn Baglietto/Anouar Amejoud Abassi SBLP Yr 2 Say No To Plastic

2nd Place: Ola Smith/Rafaella Harthern-West/ Yasmin Benanfar/Niall White SBLP Year 2 The Seahorse

3rd Place: Graysen Ramirez/Sophie Farmer/Grace Latin/Oliver Francis/Noah Rodriguez SJLP Marvellous Meerkats Year 1

Lower Primary Classroom Winners

Winners: Genius Gems Year 2 SJLP Tides Are Changing

Lower Primary Year Group Winners

1st Place: St Joseph’s Reception In The Med Sea

2nd Place: Notre Dame Year 1 We Are The Wave Of Change

3rd Place: St Bernard’s Year 2 Endangered Animals In The Sea

H/C: St Mary’s Reception Plastic Pollution In Our Oceans

H/C: St Paul’s Nursery Shoe Ocean Habitats

H/C: St Christopher’s Nursery/Reception Life Below Water

Upper Primary Year Group Winners

1st: St Anne’s Year 4 Tides Are Changing

2nd: St Bernard’s Year 3 Tides Are Changing

3rd: St Anne’s Year 3 Tides Are Changing

Secondary School Individual Winners:

1st: Dante Jimenez Bayside Cleaning The Oil Spill

2nd: Sophie V Westside Poem: Talia The Turtle

3rd: Taia Jimenez Bayside One things for shore, I whaley love the sea

H/C: Arianne G Westside Song: Ocean Life

Secondary School Year Group Winners

1st: Westside Year 8 E-Book

Runner Up: Westside Wellbeing Warriors Song: Water of Love, Ever So Clear

Overall School Winners

1st Place: St Joseph’s Lower Primary School

2nd Place: Bayside Secondary School

3rd Place: St Bernard’s Lower Primary School

H/C: St Paul’s Lower Primary School

H/C: St Christopher’s School

Nautilus Sustainable Christmas Decorations

1st Lucia Oudrassi SJLP Pine Cone Snowman

1st Lauren Slater BFUP Shells Bulb

1st Miley Piri Bayside Sea Glass Heart

2nd Ryan Fisher NDLP Egg Carton Snowman

2nd Ava Leigh Silva SJUP Penguin Bulb

2nd Lena Bugeja Bayside Paintbrush Gnome

3rd Joey Lugnani Murphy SJLP Rudolf Autumn Leaf

3rd Noah Bugeja SAUP The Grinch

Nautilus Marine Life Rescuers

Thomas Marlow NDLP Sea Cucumber

Eli Shalem HPS Red Mouthed Rock Snail

Ava Munoz and Lauren Slater BFUP Starlet Cushion Star

Nautilus Med Ocean Heroes

Leon Tilbury BFUP

James and Cali Neale NDLP

Lucas Lakhlia SJUP

Hayim Reuben and Zac Myers HPS