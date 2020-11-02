Nautilus Project launch ‘EcoTopia’ page

The Nautilus Project [TNP] has recently launched a Facebook page ‘EcoTopia’ a forum where the community can now easily source sustainable items locally.

“[It’s] a further step in encouraging the public to move to sustainable options, so the page would help them source the products locally,” said a representative from TNP.

The objective is to make this forum a one-stop base where consumers can be directed to the exact local business that supplies the eco-friendly product they are seeking, also keeping in line with the #KeepItLocal initiative.

TNP aim to showcase different products continually and are asking people to transition to more environmentally friendly options.

“They [the public] can request certain products and we can push businesses to cater for them locally also.”

“TNP encourage locals to make use of this platform, calling out for more conscious buying running up to the festive season and beyond,” TNP said.

The Facebook page can be found at https://www.facebook.com/groups/1011236492674468