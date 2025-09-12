Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 12th Sep, 2025

Local News

Nautilus Project launches 10th Marine Science Studies calendar

By Chronicle Staff
12th September 2025

The Nautilus Project has opened its 10th Marine Science Studies calendar to all local educational institutions to mark World Dolphin Day.

The programme offers 15 updated workshops and seven field trips. During the 2024/2025 academic year, Nautilus delivered a record 60 sessions, culminating in its annual World Oceans Day school ceremony, where schools come together to celebrate.

This year’s calendar highlights several key dates, The Sustainable Christmas Competition, which invites pupils and the community to decorate a Christmas tree with artisan crafts.

The Greatest Gibraltar Beach Clean on February 18 2026, marking the ninth anniversary of the clean-ups.

World Environment Day on June 5 2026, celebrated with the charity’s dress down Blue Day fundraiser.

World Oceans Day on June 8 2026, which will mark the 10th anniversary of the Nautilus school event.

The Gibraltar Sustainable Awards, providing a platform to share the community’s green initiatives.

