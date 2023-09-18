Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 18th Sep, 2023

Nautilus Project's 5th consecutive Gibraltar Sustainable Awards deadline today

By Chronicle Staff
18th September 2023

The deadline for the Nautilus Project's 5th consecutive Gibraltar Sustainable Awards in collaboration with the GFSB is today.

The theme this year is One Planet, One Ocean, One Climate, One Future #Together with a view of showcasing the different ways in which the diverse representation of Gibraltar’s community is mitigating its plastic and carbon footprint and how the Climate Crisis is at the global forefront.

TNP are on the lookout for local businesses, organisations, charities and clubs that have implemented the highest number of green initiatives including minimising their carbon and plastic footprints. No sustainable transition is too small!

The following categories will apply:

• Flora and Fauna
• Energy Conservation
• Water Conservation
• Waste Management
• Environment
• Pollution and Climate Change

Examples may include (but are not limited to):

• Awarded the most TNP certificates since accreditations began.
• Implementation of Energy Saving practices.
• Recycling within the workplace.
• Cutback on single use plastics.
• Plastic Free Events.
• Reduction in CO2 emissions.
• Sustainability within the workplace.
• Positive impact on Gibraltar’s coastline.

Power Point presentation entries are to be submitted to info@thenautilusproject.co by no later than end of the working day today.

Contact Melanie Soiza-Stagnetto for any further information on +350 54002262

Prizegiving ceremony is set for World Energy Efficiency Day observed on October 4 at the GSLA Boathouse.

"Last year’s sixteen finalists were a true testament to the diverse representation on how the Gibraltarian community is engaging with our environment and we trust that this year is yet to supersede," said a statement from TNP.

