Fri 6th Nov, 2020

Local News

Nautilus Project’s beach clean-up collect 260kg of rubbish

By Chronicle Staff
6th November 2020

The Nautilus Project’s 57th Great Gibraltar Beach Clean resulted in a “whopping” 260kg of rubbish collected by volunteers including staff members from Dolya Consulting.

In under an hour, the team collected a variety of items of rubbish from a small stretch of shoreline.

Lewis Stagnetto from the Nautilus Project said the vast majority was “plastic water bottles, take away containers from different local establishments, cans and lots of nylon rope.”

This was all from just one third of the beach, TNP reported.

While the volunteers did not find any PPE gear on the beach, they did find some in the surrounding area.

Metalrok Ltd collected the rubbish, thereby ensuring it did not end up in the landfill.

Posting on TNP’s page under its report of the clean-up, one person wrote: “Sometimes I don’t think we realise just how bad our coastline would be without these individuals’ efforts. Thank you all.”

