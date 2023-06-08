Nautilus youth leader wins international ‘I Live By The Sea’ photography competition

Alexander Sanchez-Soiza a youth leader at the Nautilus Project has won an award at the International Youth Contest ‘I Live By The Sea’ photography competition for the 2nd consecutive year.

There were 123 applications from 11 countries: Belgium, Gibraltar, Italy, Morocco, Nigeria, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain and USA. The international Jury selected the 15 best photos.

Mr Sanchez-Soiza scooped up one of the prizes in the 16 to 18 category representing Gibraltar with a photograph themed ‘Ghost Fishing’.

An exhibition of the top photos together with information about top films and best stories will be presented in the Zoo Rostock, Germany from July 10 for three weeks.

“Nautilus continues placing Gibraltar on the map. Well done Alex,” said a statement from TNP.