Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 22nd Oct, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Naval Base Open Day draws over 4,000 visitors for a fun-filled family event

Photos by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
22nd October 2024

The latest Naval Base open day was declared a success by organisers with over 4,000 tickets to the event having been sold.

Both the Commander of British Forces, Commodore Tom Guy, and the Governor, Lieutenant General Sir Benjamin Bathurst, were also present.

“If you look around here in the Naval Base today [Saturday] you can see thousands of members of the Gibraltarian public meeting and seeing what the people of British Forces Gibraltar do,” said Commodore Guy.

“By the very nature of our work, a lot of what we do is behind the wire at the Naval Base, RAF Station, training estate, or Devil’s Tower Camp, and that is for good reason.”

“But we are a significant part of the community and I think it’s really important for the people that we serve to understand something of what we do, and an Open Day is a great way of doing that.”

“What it’s all about is giving people an insight into what British Forces Gibraltar is all about and the shear breadth and variety of the activity here,” he added.

A variety of stalls were set up on the day to provide food and drinks, including ones from Binky’s Kitchen, Spirit of the Rock, Top Dogs, Johnny’s Ice Cream van, and Hog Roast.

Charities also had stalls, including Childline, Cancer Relief, the Animals in Need Foundation and SSAFA.

The Royal Gibraltar Regiment and their recruitment stand were there, as were the Gibraltar Defence Police, Royal Gibraltar Police, RAF Stem, Fire and Rescue, NAAFI and Sea Scouts

During the day there was various displays including the popular GDP Dog Display, the RNGS boat display, the Sea Scouts Pipe Band and a blank-firing exercise.

Music was played throughout on the Main Stage, with youngsters getting up on the stage to show off their vocal talents.

Most Read

Local News

Completion pushed back for affordable homes

Mon 21st Oct, 2024

UK/Spain News

La Linea gears up to make itself heard in Friday’s Brexit demo

Mon 21st Oct, 2024

Local News

BA passengers left stranded after Spanish border guards refuse entry

Wed 9th Oct, 2024

Local News

Northern Defences set for £4million private investment

Wed 16th Oct, 2024

Local News

Man admits assault on police

Sat 19th Oct, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

22nd October 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Scale Model Society holds annual exhibition in Gustavo Bacarisas gallery

21st October 2024

Features
The Prague Golem Jewish Stories of the Ghetto

18th October 2024

Features
Historians and storytellers added to Literary Festival lineup

18th October 2024

Features
Gibunco Gibraltar Literary Festival announces vegan lunch event

18th October 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024