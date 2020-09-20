Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sun 20th Sep, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Navy task force arrives in Gibraltar for logistics and training

Photos by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
20th September 2020

The Royal Navy Flagship HMS Albion, accompanied by HMS Dragon and RFA Lyme Bay, arrived in Gibraltar on Sunday for programmed logistics support.

The Task Group, with more than 1,000 sailors and Royal Marines onboard, departed the UK
last week for a three-month Littoral Response Group (Experimentation) deployment in the Mediterranean Sea.

While deployed the ships will test the new concepts of the Littoral Strike Group, which replaces the UK’s long-standing Amphibious Task Group.

It will also shape the Future Commando Force, which the Ministry of Defence describes as "...the evolution of the Royal Marines into a hi-tech raiding and strike force".

Both are at the heart of the transformation of the Royal Navy, the MoD said.

The task group will also support NATO’s Mediterranean security operation Sea Guardian and conduct exercises in Cyprus.

During its time in Gibraltar, the task force will conduct training exercises on and around the MoD estate between Sunday and Tuesday.

"Exercising troops will be in full uniform with weapons," HQ British Forces Gibraltar said in a public notice.

"No blank firing will be conducted off the MOD estate. There will also be increased helicopter activity during this period."

Most Read

Local News

The search for Simon Parkes continues

Sat 19th Sep, 2020

Local News

Gib easyJet flight diverted to Portugal

Thu 17th Sep, 2020

Local News

Wales puts Gibraltar back on quarantine exemption list

Thu 17th Sep, 2020

Local News

Sale of Fortress House

Wed 16th Sep, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

20th September 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
The search for Simon Parkes continues

19th September 2020

Local News
Govt and GSD clash over ‘enduring rights’ at border in ‘no deal’ Brexit

18th September 2020

Local News
Pushing on sovereignty ‘will lead nowhere’, CM warns Spain

18th September 2020

Local News
Covid-19 case detected in Westside School, 18 in self-isolation

18th September 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020