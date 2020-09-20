Navy task force arrives in Gibraltar for logistics and training

The Royal Navy Flagship HMS Albion, accompanied by HMS Dragon and RFA Lyme Bay, arrived in Gibraltar on Sunday for programmed logistics support.

The Task Group, with more than 1,000 sailors and Royal Marines onboard, departed the UK

last week for a three-month Littoral Response Group (Experimentation) deployment in the Mediterranean Sea.

While deployed the ships will test the new concepts of the Littoral Strike Group, which replaces the UK’s long-standing Amphibious Task Group.

It will also shape the Future Commando Force, which the Ministry of Defence describes as "...the evolution of the Royal Marines into a hi-tech raiding and strike force".

Both are at the heart of the transformation of the Royal Navy, the MoD said.

The task group will also support NATO’s Mediterranean security operation Sea Guardian and conduct exercises in Cyprus.

During its time in Gibraltar, the task force will conduct training exercises on and around the MoD estate between Sunday and Tuesday.

"Exercising troops will be in full uniform with weapons," HQ British Forces Gibraltar said in a public notice.

"No blank firing will be conducted off the MOD estate. There will also be increased helicopter activity during this period."