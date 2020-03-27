Nazareth House kitchen moves location but stays open for heartening meals

Gibraltar’s only soup kitchen has not halted its work during the Covid-19 pandemic but its location and opening hours have changed.

The soup kitchen, strictly take-away only now, is operational from 10.30am to 12 noon and has moved from Nazareth House in the middle of town to the annex adjacent to St Theresa’s church on Devil’s Tower Road.

Fr Charlie Azzopardi and a team of volunteers are making sure those in need during the lockdown are being fed. On the menu on Thursday was soup, meatballs, apple crumble and other items such as bread and fruit.

“We are deeply grateful to our volunteers who continue to come and serve those in need,” said Fr Azzopardi.

“And I also would like to thank most heartedly all those different people who have donated food, who are donating different bread and different fruit and vegetables.”

“Gibraltar is a society that continues to be conscious of those in need and we hope to help as many families as possible.”

“There are other charities or restaurants and takeaways who are also helping and we are very grateful for their help as well.”

“So thank you, Gibraltar, once again,” he added.

Fr Azzopardi did not want to thank people by name as there are so many different people or entities helping, he would not like to leave anyone out.

But he did say, “The list is endless. Gibraltar, as I said, as a whole continues to be very generous and we are very grateful.”

The facilities are for anyone who needs them.

“It is open for all religions and it has nothing to do with nationality, it is for anyone in need,” he said.

Should a person in need be over the age of 70, he invites them to call him directly on his mobile and he will see what he can arrange. Fr Azzopardi’s mobile number is 58522000.

“I am also on WhatsApp, so please call us and we will try and help,” he said.

People can also come down to the soup kitchen to collect provisions for someone else in need.

“That is not a problem, we are, for example, helping a family who are in isolation at the moment and somebody is coming down on their behalf and taking the food for them,” he added.

