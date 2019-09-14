Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 14th Sep, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Opinion & Analysis

Neanderthals in the lab, in the field and in the home

By Alice Mascarenhas
14th September 2019

I was present this week at the unveiling of Calpeia, the first known Gibraltarian modern human. She was impressive and mind boggling at the same time because at first glance she could have been someone you had just met on the Main Street. Latest technology has allowed the Gibraltar National Museum team to investigate her...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

'Politicians can’t ignore referendums', Johnson says, vowing ‘utterly implacable’ support for Gibraltar

Tue 10th Sep, 2019

Local News

Plans announced for another two new schools

Fri 13th Sep, 2019

Local News

Govt will stop controversial development at Queensway Quay

Fri 13th Sep, 2019

UK/Spain News

Swiss woman dies in crash near Sotogrande

Sat 31st Aug, 2019

Local News

Police charge three juveniles over alleged assault on carer

Sun 1st Sep, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

14th September 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Shine on Gib Floyd diamonds

14th September 2019

Opinion & Analysis
Neanderthals in the lab, in the field and in the home

14th September 2019

Local News
Picardo reassures La Linea mayor on Brexit

13th September 2019

Local News
Man wanted for alleged money laundering to be handed to French authorities

13th September 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019