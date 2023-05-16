Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 16th May, 2023

Local News

Nearly 30 artists defy rain for Heritage Trust’s annual painting competition

Photo by Eyleen Gomez

By Eyleen Gomez
15th May 2023

Nearly 30 artists took part in the annual Gibraltar Heritage Trust open air painting competition on Saturday.
Among them were Spanish artists Javier Plata and Yeyo Argüez, whose show in the Fine Arts Gallery closes on Tuesday.

But heavy rain on Saturday morning meant some artists had to change their plans to paint in situ on the day, and instead were given a grace period to finish their pieces at home.

The two Spanish artists were among those who waited for the rain to ease off before setting up by Prince Edward’s Gate with their easels.

Mr Argüez opted to create his piece with oils, despite oils being a medium that does not dry quickly.
“Normally I paint with oils,” he said.

“It's better first with acrylic and next with oils so it dries quickly.”

“But today I come in later after the rain,” he added, meaning he only had time to do the oils.

The exhibition opening and presentation of prizes will take place on Wednesday May 24 at 6:30pm in John Mackintosh Hall.

The exhibition will be open to the public between Thursday May 25 to Friday June 2.

