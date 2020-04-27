Neighbours keep positive in lockdown with balcony parties
Every Saturday neighbours in Montagu Cresent are holding a lockdown balcony party, where they dance, eat and play music in their wells. Lockdown has meant Gibraltarians must social distance from each other and stay at home, leaving many feeling lonely and disconnected. But in Montagu Cresent, it has marked a time of togetherness, where neighbours...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here