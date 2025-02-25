Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 25th Feb, 2025

Nesting season 2025

By Chronicle Staff
24th February 2025

The Department of Environment is advising public that it is near the time of year when birds predominantly nest.

As in previous years, it is recommended that vegetation works (tree or hedge cutting) are done outside of the nesting season. The busiest time for nesting birds is between March and the end of June and this varies according to species.

Horticultural and private contractors must aim to avoid impact to nesting birds, which would be an infringement of the Nature Protection Act 1991.

If the works are deemed unavoidable, for example, on public health and safety grounds, the department requires a pre-works survey to be carried out by a suitably competent person.
In the meantime, and leading to the commencement of the Bird Nesting Season, works carried out on trees or hedges where active nests or bird activity has been identified should be immediately suspended and the Department of Environment advised.

For further information on the Bird Nesting Season or any other dendrology related queries, contact the Department of the Environment and Climate Change on Tel: 20071633 or email: trees.environment@gibraltar.gov.gi.

