Thu 9th May, 2024

Local News

Net Zero Body delivery meeting

Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Chronicle Staff
9th May 2024

The Minister for Environment, Dr John Cortes, chaired a meeting of the NetZero Delivery Body at No.6 Convent Place, on Thursday morning.

The Minister for Utilities and the Port, Gemma Arias-Vasquez was present as well as members of the Board comprised of representatives and stakeholders from cross Government departments, agencies and authorities.

The Board discussed the Wind Pre-feasibility Assessment report and updates on the progress in relation to energy, finance, the building sector, transport and waste.

“The Net Zero Delivery Body is carrying out vital work. Although Gibraltar when compared to larger countries might seem to have a smaller role to play, we have a duty to protect our surroundings, not just to produce a better quality of life, but to teach the future generations how to properly take care of Gibraltar,” said Dr Cortes.

“This Body is the perfect platform which provides a strategic overview which means reaching those targets in a faster and homogenous manner.”

