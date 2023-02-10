‘Net Zero’ meeting looks to offshore wind energy and electric vehicles

Gibraltar Net Zero Delivery Body (NZDB) has made a commitment to explore offshore wind energy and the roll out of Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure, in its latest meeting.

The Body committed to explored offshore wind energy in detail as part of the renewable energy strategy.

“Significant projects in respect of solar are also planned and in progress,” said a statement from No6 Convent Place.

“A recurring theme throughout the meeting was the need for greater education and awareness and it was agreed that a working group would be established to increase and improve public engagement on climate change.”

Gibraltar Net Zero Delivery Body is chaired by the Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia, and met for the third time at No 6 Convent Place.

The Minister for Environment Dr John Cortes and Minister for Transport Paul Balban also participated, as well as senior officials from across Government departments, agencies and authorities.

“It is important that the Board meets in this way to work towards meeting targets within set time frames and to draw together expertise as we work holistically to explore all possible avenues for progress,” Deputy Chief Minister, Dr Joseph Garcia, said.

A strategy for the roll out of Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure was approved, the statement said, outlining how the demand for EV charging will be met as industry moves to phase out traditional internal combustion engines.

The NZDB reviewed the recommendations from the Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Committee and the Review of recommendations from the Renewable Energy Committee and received an update on the Data and Reporting Committee.

They then reviewed the progress made against the Gibraltar Climate Change Strategy and agreed steps forward.

“Today’s Net Zero Delivery Body meeting confirmed important progress has been made by the working groups towards the implementation of a number of strands of the Gibraltar Climate Change Strategy,” the Minister for Environment, Dr John Cortes, said.

“We are just at the beginning and there is significant work to be done that will amount to real change over a number of years.”

The NZDB agreed the importance of working towards specific projects, with workstreams focusing on reducing energy consumption, improving energy efficiency and encouraging the use of alternative transport options.

The Body also considered the need for holistic planning across the short, medium and long term implementation of the Strategy, and what this means for Gibraltar’s infrastructure, demands and requirements at each stage.

The NZDB is next scheduled to meet on Thursday, May 16.