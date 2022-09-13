Gibraltar netball will be hosting its Netball Extravaganza this Wednesday providing an opportunity to capture those players who missed our Summer Camps looking for a team.

GNA coaches will be scouting for players supported by the Get Netball Ready Sessions the Extravaganza will take place this Wednesday 14th and 21st of September.

In the meantime the Gibraltar netball national squads continue their preparations as their international schedules get closer.

The Campions will be heading to Scotland next month where they will play in the World Cup qualifiers facing tough opposition such as Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales.