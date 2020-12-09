Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 9th Dec, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Netball hold ‘Crazy Socks week’ in aid of GBC Open Day

By Chronicle Staff
9th December 2020

Netball’s Development Academy players participated in the annual Crazy Socks week in a bid to raise funds for the GBC Open Day.

The event, which had been Initially scheduled for this week was moved forward in time to spread throughout an 11-day period in order to allow all teams to participate.

With the Junior leagues and Development Academy sessions split into smaller groups due to Covid-19 guidelines the initial scheduled events would have seen some players missing out. This prompted an immediate change of the dates as teams expressed their interest in participating forcing the event to spread across a longer period than in previous years.

Funds were collected by netballers to be donated in support of the GBC Open Day.

Although this year the event has been lower key than in previous years, with less of the buzz around the stadium during such activities, there was a very good turn out of colourful, bright and shocking socks in display.

Last week also saw Netball’s Development Academy players receive a t-shirt, water bottle and goodie bag.

A set of bibs and netballs were also presented to junior teams as part of the ongoing development programme by the Gibraltar Netball Association.

The organisation has already set about assisting teams to cope with the present restrictions and provide not just guidance, but physical assistances to its players and teams including consideration of its fees as they look at ways of assisting players to maintain their momentum within the sport.

Most Read

Local News

Notre Dame School sees 244 pupils and staff self-isolate

Mon 7th Dec, 2020

Brexit

Spain commences ‘urgent’ works to remodel border as Brexit deadline looms

Wed 2nd Dec, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

UK/Spain News

Andalucia seals off region in Covid-19 move, with knock-on impact at border with Gibraltar

Wed 28th Oct, 2020

Local News

Local company loses thousands in cyber scam

Wed 2nd Dec, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

9th December 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Essential maintenance works take place at Harding's Battery

9th December 2020

Features
Tower key returned to English Heritage almost 50 years after going missing

9th December 2020

Features
10 ways to get the most out of your small kitchen

9th December 2020

Features
More years of obesity linked to higher risk of disease, UK study suggests

9th December 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020