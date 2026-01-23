Netball’s Future Leaders Programme puts young athletes in control of their future

Gibraltar Netball has launched a new initiative through a partnership with the private sector, placing the future of its players firmly in their own hands. The initiative is aimed at ensuring players are ready to collect the passes and opportunities presented to them in life, not just on the court but in the real world.

Seen as part of the legacy of the Netball World Youth Cup, which highlighted how elite players operating at the highest level develop life skills that extend beyond the court of play, Gibraltar Netball is now focusing its efforts on providing a pathway through which players can navigate the many obstacles and opportunities in life, while being guided to make the right decisions.

Gibraltar Netball announced a three-year sponsorship of its Future Leaders programme to a group of elite youth players and coaches at the MUGA last Thursday evening, ahead of a public announcement made on Friday.

Described as a “major three-year strategic sponsorship with EY”, the Future Leaders programme is designed to transfer high-level professional skills onto the sports court. Titled Own the Pressure, the initiative was officially launched at the Tercentenary Sports Hall, marking a new chapter in youth development that bridges the gap between athletic discipline and corporate leadership.

The programme focuses on providing players with a pathway that allows the skills and knowledge learned through sport to be transferred into essential life skills.

Emphasis was placed on the fact that netball players make up to twenty decisions per minute, while statistics also show that a high number of students return home after just one year of study because they struggle to cope with changes in lifestyle. The programme therefore looks to build the skills, character, and confidence required for players to be ready to take the next step — whether that be in sport, student life, careers, or business — through a series of collaborative workshops delivered with EY.

“The collaboration focuses on three core pillars: Resilience; Life Skills; and Tomorrow’s Leaders,” said a statement announcing the Future Leaders programme.

“Recognising that performance under pressure is a skill required in both the boardroom and the sporting arena, EY will support specific youth leadership modules focused on resilience, pressure management, and strategic thinking. This curriculum is designed to help young women navigate the high-stakes environment of competitive sport while preparing them for future professional challenges.

“The initiative specifically targets Gibraltar Netball’s Performance Academy players aged 14–16. This demographic was selected as they approach critical life transitions into higher education, employment, and adult responsibilities.”

“At EY, we believe in empowering the next generation with the skills and confidence to thrive in every aspect of life,” said Stephen Carreras, Senior Manager at EY. “Partnering with Gibraltar Netball allows us to support young athletes at a pivotal stage, as they prepare for university, employment, and beyond. Through this programme, we aim to help them own the pressure, build essential life skills, and grow into tomorrow’s leaders.”

“This partnership represents a significant investment in the future of our young athletes,” said Gibraltar Netball President Moira Gomez. “We want to build on the success of the Netball World Youth Cup last year and, with EY’s support, equip our players not only for success on the court but also for life beyond sport.”

The full programme of workshops and training is scheduled to commence in February 2026.

Initially, the programme will be aimed at Performance Academy players, who will receive specific workshops during set periods of the season alongside their preparations for competitions such as the Netball Europe Under-17s, as well as other playing opportunities.

The workshops themselves, as Moira Gomez explained to the young players and their parents, will cover areas such as CV preparation, interview techniques, and other valuable life skills, helping players prepare for future pathways both inside and outside of sport, while growing in confidence and decision-making.

By limiting participant numbers in the initial phase, the association hopes to maintain a high standard of delivery without compromising quality due to resource constraints.

The programme forms part of Gibraltar Netball’s wider legacy from hosting the Netball World Youth Cup, one of the largest sporting events held on the Rock. Having experienced the pressures, demands, protocols, and discipline required at the highest level of Under-21 netball, the association is now building on that experience — passing knowledge from players and officials down to the next generation while embedding lessons learned into long-term development.

Alongside building life skills, the programme also provides a pathway for players to consider opportunities within the sport itself, as netball looks to encourage athletes to aim for the professional level of the game.

The Future Leaders Programme is viewed as a long-term investment in the future of netball as it enters a new era of growth and development within the community. As the second-largest sport on the Rock in terms of membership — behind only football — and the leading female sport, netball has evolved from a fringe activity into one of the most influential sports in the development of elite female athletes, many of whom have already carried the life skills learned on the court into their professional careers.