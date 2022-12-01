Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 1st Dec, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

New Alzheimer’s drug ‘promising breakthrough’, GADS says

By Gabriella Peralta
1st December 2022

A new Alzheimer’s drug found to have reduced memory decline among patients with early stages of the disease, has been called promising by the Gibraltar Alzheimer’s and Dementia Association (GADS).
Daphne Alcantara, Chairperson of GADS, said she was optimistic and hopeful after hearing the news.

The drug called Lecanemab, is designed to target and clear amyloid – one of the proteins that builds up in the brains of people with Alzheimer’s – was found to slow decline in patients’ memory and thinking.

Lecanemab is currently in phase three of clinical trials and scientists found that after 18 months the drug slowed the disease progression by 27% compared on patients taking a placebo.

“To read [the] promising breakthrough that after over two decades of Alzheimer’s Research we have a first drug that will lead to [a] real treatment option by lowering levels of amyloid plaque in the brain,” she said.

“The goal is now to get the right diagnosis as early as possible and then have a real chance of substantially slowing the deterioration of the brain.”
“There is hope for the future.”

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo also tweeted that the news brings hope for the future and encouraged the public to become a ‘dementia friend’ with GADS.

Most Read

Local News

Father Charlie's soup kitchen preparing 450 Christmas hampers for those in need

Wed 30th Nov, 2022

Brexit

Treaty negotiators still pushing for ‘early agreement’ as Gib rehearses ‘no deal’ readiness

Wed 30th Nov, 2022

Local News

GHA disappointed at negative social media comments towards GP

Mon 28th Nov, 2022

Local News

Man jailed for five years for sexually assaulting a child

Wed 30th Nov, 2022

Local News

School reports bottles of urine thrown into playground

Thu 1st Dec, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

1st December 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Govt publishes Anti-Corruption Authority Bill

1st December 2022

Local News
School reports bottles of urine thrown into playground

1st December 2022

Local News
Teen jailed for 15 weeks for theft

1st December 2022

Local News
GGCA steps up industrial action in dispute over cybersecurity roles

1st December 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022