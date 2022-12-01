New Alzheimer’s drug ‘promising breakthrough’, GADS says

A new Alzheimer’s drug found to have reduced memory decline among patients with early stages of the disease, has been called promising by the Gibraltar Alzheimer’s and Dementia Association (GADS).

Daphne Alcantara, Chairperson of GADS, said she was optimistic and hopeful after hearing the news.

The drug called Lecanemab, is designed to target and clear amyloid – one of the proteins that builds up in the brains of people with Alzheimer’s – was found to slow decline in patients’ memory and thinking.

Lecanemab is currently in phase three of clinical trials and scientists found that after 18 months the drug slowed the disease progression by 27% compared on patients taking a placebo.

“To read [the] promising breakthrough that after over two decades of Alzheimer’s Research we have a first drug that will lead to [a] real treatment option by lowering levels of amyloid plaque in the brain,” she said.

“The goal is now to get the right diagnosis as early as possible and then have a real chance of substantially slowing the deterioration of the brain.”

“There is hope for the future.”

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo also tweeted that the news brings hope for the future and encouraged the public to become a ‘dementia friend’ with GADS.