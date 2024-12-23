New bicycle parking spaces rolled out across Gibraltar

The Gibraltar Government has announced the installation of 89 new bicycle racks, resulting in 178 new cycle parking spaces on the Rock.

The initiative forms a crucial component of the Gibraltar Active Travel Strategy and the Sustainable Traffic, Transport and Parking Plan (STTPP), aimed at encouraging active, environmentally friendly forms of transportation, the Government said in a statement.

“These new bicycle parking spaces have been distributed strategically across Gibraltar, providing cyclists with convenient and secure places to park their bicycles,” the statement said.

“The initiative supports the Government’s mission to promote active travel options, such as cycling, as a viable and sustainable alternative to private vehicle use, reducing carbon emissions and easing traffic pressures in the urban core.”

The new spaces can be found at Harbour Views Road, Grand Parade, Chatham Counterguard, the Cathedral of Holy Trinity, British War Memorial and Europa Point.

There are also new space at John Mackintosh Square, Bleak House, Devil’s Tower Road, Market Place, and Bishop Rapallo’s Ramp.

In addition to these cycle racks, a new accessible bay has been designated by the entrance to St. Bernard's Hospital and a new motorcycle bay has been demarcated to increase the capacity in the area.

The Gibraltar Active Travel Strategy published in January 2023 identified cycling as a key mode of transportation that supports the city’s broader vision of reducing congestion, improving air quality, and creating a more pedestrian and cyclist-friendly urban environment.

By increasing cycle parking availability, the Government aims to make cycling a more attractive and accessible option for commuting, leisure, and daily activities.

The rollout of these cycle parking spaces also aligns with the Government’s efforts to meet its environmental targets as part of the Gibraltar Climate Change Strategy, contributing to reducing the city’s carbon footprint and fostering a healthier, greener urban environment. They have been installed after consulting with the Sustainable Transport Action Group earlier this year.

“The Government encourages all to take advantage of the newly installed cycle parking spaces and consider cycling as a practical, eco-friendly alternative to using private cars where possible. The security and peace of mind when parking bicycles on these racks is priority, therefore they have fitted with anti-theft fixings to guarantee this.”

The Minister for Transport, Dr John Cortes, said: “This initiative demonstrates our ongoing commitment to the goals outlined in the Sustainable Traffic, Transport and Parking Plan (STTPP) as well as the Gibraltar Active Travel Strategy.”

“By improving cycling infrastructure, we are promoting sustainable forms of transport that align with our environmental objectives, reduce dependency on private vehicles, and ultimately enhance the quality of life for all Gibraltarians.”