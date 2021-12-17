Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 17th Dec, 2021

New board puts focus on women in business

By Chronicle Staff
17th December 2021

The Minister for Business, Vijay Daryanani, on Thursday introduced the new Small Business Board, comprised of female entrepreneurs.

The board comprises business owners from all different sectors and is the second board since the minister was given the business portfolio.

“You will have noticed that this is an all-woman board,” Mr Daryanani said.

“I am absolutely delighted with this. Business is not only about businessmen.”

“We have some excellent entrepreneurial women in Gibraltar and this is proof of that.”

“I wanted to show our women the respect they deserve, especially at this important juncture of our economic development.”

“When I was appointed Minister for Business 26 months ago I said I wanted to involve as many small business owners in the decision making.”

“This is part of that process.”

“This is the second business board that I have appointed and I look forward to working with them for the good of our business community and Gibraltar as a whole.”

