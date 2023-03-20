Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 20th Mar, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

New book explores ‘Gibraltarians and their Language’

Photo by Eyleen Gomez.

By Chronicle Staff
20th March 2023

A new book will explore Gibraltarian attitudes to language.

The book, ‘Gibraltarians and their Language: twenty-one linguistic biographies’, is a collaboration between academics from both the University of Vigo and the University of the Balearic Islands, local author and book council member M. G. Sanchez, and a number of prominent Gibraltarian authors, journalists and educators.

The announcement follows the first working meeting of the Gibraltar National Book Council which was set up earlier this month.

The new book will explore Gibraltarian attitudes to language in the shape of twenty-one ‘linguistic biographies’.

Each biography will contain a ‘narrative’ of the featured person’s relationship to language - for instance, what they spoke at home as children, how they communicated with their friends at school, what they think of English/ Spanish/ Llanito, how their ideas of language have developed over the years, and other related topics.

“We have had a number of studies on Llanito and Gibraltarian English over the years, but so far no one has published a book where Gibraltarians themselves tell their own linguistic story,” Mr Sanchez said.

“This exciting new project will plug this deficit and become a major work of reference for academics and students interested in the languages spoken in the streets of Gibraltar.”

The Minister for Culture, Dr John Cortes, said: “This is an exciting, major development in the study of our language, and so relevant to who we are. It shows the importance of promoting the understanding of our language, one of the main aims of the Gibraltar Book Council.”

A contract for ‘Gibraltarians and their Language’ has already been signed with the publishers, Edwin Mellen Press, and the four editors - Professor Elena Seoane of the University of Vigo, Professor Cristina Suárez Gómez of the University of the Balearic Islands, Dr Lucía Loureiro-Porto of the University of the Balearic Islands, and local writer M. G. Sanchez - expect to complete the book by the end of this year.

Professors Seoane and Suárez will be in Gibraltar next month and will be delivering a lecture based on their work.

Most Read

Local News

Two arrested for tobacco and driving offences after vehicle crash

Mon 20th Mar, 2023

Opinion & Analysis

Spain’s airport move raises eyebrows in Brussels

Mon 6th Mar, 2023

Local News

Airport tunnel on track to open by end March, Parliament told

Wed 15th Mar, 2023

Local News

New book explores ‘Gibraltarians and their Language’

Mon 20th Mar, 2023

Local News

Peninsula announces main sponsorship of the Gibraltar Football Association

Fri 17th Mar, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

20th March 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Three years after first Covid lockdown, Dr Helen Carter underlines vaccine role in Rock’s return to normality

20th March 2023

Local News
Five of 204 residents in Mount Alvernia express interest in new Rooke home

20th March 2023

Local News
Two arrested for tobacco and driving offences after vehicle crash

20th March 2023

Local News
Art Revolution exhibition opens in Gustavo Bacarisas gallery

18th March 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023